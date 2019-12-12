Steve Coogan: Brexiteers are Ill-Informed and Ignorant

Having spent the day parading around the media campaigning for Labour, long-time lefty Steve Coogan took to Channel 4 last night, saying if, as a celebrity, he can “say anything that can help influence the election, you’re honour-bound to do that”.

Labour may be worrying he influenced the election in completely the wrong way, however, after coming out with classic statements like Brexiteers being “ill-informed and ignorant”, and the Tories rely on underfunding the education system as they need stupid people to boost their voter numbers. Exactly the finely-crafted messaging Labour were hoping to push the night before they attempt to cling on to their Brexit-voting heartlands…

December 12, 2019 at 8:39 am

The Guardian’s election editorial urges voters to back Labour with the compelling argument:

“The pain and hurt within the Jewish community, and the damage to Labour, are undeniable and shaming. Yet Labour remains indispensable to progressive politics.”

