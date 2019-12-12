How do the Polls Compare to Last Time?

The final Tory poll leads of this election from each pollster came in last night, ranging from hung parliament territory (five points) to a landslide majority (thirteen points). Each pollster’s results are as follows…

Savanta ComRes 5pts

5pts ICM 6pts

6pts Panelbase 9pts

9pts YouGov 9pts

9pts BMG 9pts

9pts Deltapoll 10pts

10pts NPC 10pts

10pts Survation 11pts

11pts Mori 11pts

11pts Opinium 12pts

12pts Kantar 12pts

12pts Qriously 13pts

That makes for an average lead of 9.76%.

By comparison, this was the spread of polls by the end of the 2017 campaign:

Qriously -2pts

-2pts Survation 1pts

1pts Surveymonkey 4pts

4pts Kantar 5pts

5pts Opinium 7pts

7pts YouGov 7pts

7pts Panelbase 8pts

8pts Mori 8pts

8pts ComRes 10pts

10pts ICM 12pts

12pts BMG 13pts

Meaning that on the eve of election last time around, the average Tory lead was 6.64%.

In reality, the results came in with a Tory lead of just 2.4%, 64% lower than the average. If the percentage difference is the same between polls and reality this time, it will mean an eventual Tory lead of 3.5%. Hung Parliament territory…