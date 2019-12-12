In Memoriam: The MPs Who’ve Already Lost this Election

To be an MP is a privilege; the public vote for you to represent us, you get a comfy wage, cheap wine and a hammock of expenses. So it’s understandable – when our most beloved public representatives lose their seat – SW1 feels like they lose a friend.

Tonight we celebrate the careers and lives of some of our very good friends, who in a few hours we will be certainly able to forget about forever. There will inevitably be others to add to the list soon, but we’ll have to wait to be sure…

Chris Leslie, 1997-2019

Angela Smith, 2005-2019

Mike Gapes, 1992-2019

Chris Williamson, 2010-2015, 2017-2019

Anna Soubry, 2010-2019

And our special memorial this evening goes to Jared O’Mara – 2017-2019. Gone and forgotten…

Our dearly departed useless public servants…