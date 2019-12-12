#DogsAtPollingStations 2019

Britain’s favourite polling day tradition – #DogsAtPollingStations – has made a glorious return today. As ever, broadcasters aren’t allowed to cover any contentious election news…

Boris became the first PM to participate in the hashtag, walking Dilyn from Downing Street to Methodist Central Hall. Also making him one of the only party leaders Guido can think of who hasn’t voted for themselves…

Dilyn clearly had a busy day, being then whisked over to Richmond with Carrie


It wasn’t just politicians joining in the fun

And as ever, the Lib Dems couldn’t do anything right

A brief respite before everyone goes barking mad tonight…

Tags:
December 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

The Guardian’s election editorial urges voters to back Labour with the compelling argument:

“The pain and hurt within the Jewish community, and the damage to Labour, are undeniable and shaming. Yet Labour remains indispensable to progressive politics.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.