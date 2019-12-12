DogsAtPollingStations 2019

Britain’s favourite polling day tradition – #DogsAtPollingStations – has made a glorious return today. As ever, broadcasters aren’t allowed to cover any contentious election news…

Boris became the first PM to participate in the hashtag, walking Dilyn from Downing Street to Methodist Central Hall. Also making him one of the only party leaders Guido can think of who hasn’t voted for themselves…

Dilyn clearly had a busy day, being then whisked over to Richmond with Carrie

Civic duty done. Wilson, I think it is fair to say, thoroughly unchuffed to be a #dogsatpollingstations rather than a #dogsplayinginthepark #GE2109 @ScotTories pic.twitter.com/CkjOMTlQOP — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) December 12, 2019

Hercules knows who to vote for #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/qaQ0CIpacN — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 12, 2019



It wasn’t just politicians joining in the fun

Whatever your views, whatever your doubts, however little you think you know about politics please follow Sam & go to your polling station. This is one day when your vote matters as much as the vote of the most powerful folk in the land #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/QJPRbEhiTy — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 12, 2019

My dog is staunch Labour but asks you to vote tactically in the places we can’t win – to keep Johnson out #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/3Ay2GrV9i2 — Paul Mason #VoteLabour (@paulmasonnews) December 12, 2019

And as ever, the Lib Dems couldn’t do anything right

Polls are now open! Use your vote (for @LibDems) before 10pm tonight 🔶You don’t need your polling card to vote 🔶You can take a postal vote to a polling station Sadly no #dogsatpollingstations from me, but my family wanted Carrot the Guinea Pig to be involved… #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/RW8vo0Hyw1 — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) December 12, 2019

A brief respite before everyone goes barking mad tonight…