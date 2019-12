Steve Coogan made more of a prat out of himself than usual on Channel 4 News last night, saying “the reason the Tories don’t invest much money in education is they depend on a certain level of ignorance for their support”. This followed him saying that Brexit and Conservative voters are “ill-informed and ignorant.” Charming.

This on the same day he accidentally called Labour “the nasty party“. The British public might tell him where to go in just a few hours time…