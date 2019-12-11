Leaflet Typo of the Day

We get sent a lot of leaflet typos – a surprising number of campaigns can’t spell “education” for some reason. This one from Labour will worry parents in Leicester…

December 11, 2019 at 5:00 pm

The Guardian’s election editorial urges voters to back Labour with the compelling argument:

“The pain and hurt within the Jewish community, and the damage to Labour, are undeniable and shaming. Yet Labour remains indispensable to progressive politics.”

