Leaflet Typo of the Day

We get sent a lot of leaflet typos – a surprising number of campaigns can’t spell “education” for some reason. This one from Labour will worry parents in Leicester…
The Guardian’s election editorial urges voters to back Labour with the compelling argument:
“The pain and hurt within the Jewish community, and the damage to Labour, are undeniable and shaming. Yet Labour remains indispensable to progressive politics.”