Tory Activist Attacked with ‘Unknown Liquid’ in Barnet

Guido has been told by multiple sources that an employed campaign assistant in Barnet has been attacked with what is believed to be acid.

The severity of injuries is not yet known. Developing…

UPDATE: What was thought to be acid by those on the ground is now thought not to be acid, but an unknown liquid.

UPDATE: II:

A campaigner in Barnet was sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid by a group of young men in Chipping Barnet

The campaigner was shocked and in pain at the time so attended a police station.

Two police officers took the campaigner to Chipping Barnet Hospital (once they’d washed her face) to get some tests

Tests so far at the hospital are showing this is not acid. Appears to be perfume.

It is not thought to be politically motivated…