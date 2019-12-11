Swinson Ends Election Even More Unpopular than Corbyn

From claiming she could be the next government to looking like they’ll actually lose seats, the Lib Dems have had a cracking campaign – and it’s all down to one woman: Jo Swinson. 

It’s known Swinson’s got more unpopular over the election. According to Ipsos MORI she is now officially less popular than Corbyn. Swinson’s net favourability has fallen from -20 a month ago to -31 today: 1% more unpopular than Corbyn’s -30. In the same period Corbyn’s become 9% more popular, Boris 6% less popular and Farage 4% down. Even Theresa May will be feeling sorry for Jo at this point…

See also: Jo Swinson Wiped from Lib Dem Leaflets

December 11, 2019 at 3:30 pm

The Guardian’s election editorial urges voters to back Labour with the compelling argument:

“The pain and hurt within the Jewish community, and the damage to Labour, are undeniable and shaming. Yet Labour remains indispensable to progressive politics.”

