Sky Teams Up with BuzzFeed for Overwhelmingly Left-Wing Election Night Programme

Sky News‘s ‘Election Social‘ programme on Thursday evening is set to be a corker. Co-organised by BuzzFeed, the show’s political balance is non-existent. Sky News’s Lewis Goodall and Roland Manthorpe will co-host with two Buzzfeed journalists…

Guido understands that BuzzFeed was responsible for much of the running order, resulting in an extraordinary ideological bias. The only Conservative supporters announced for the show are youth activists Luke Black and Emily Hewertson. They will be facing a torrent of left-wing comment from Corbynistya writer Maya Goodfellow, the New Statesman‘s Sarah Manavis, left-wing writer Mollie Goodfellow, anti-tory comedian Michael Spicer, Corbynista stand up Sooz Kempner, leftie comedian Munya Chawawa, and Corbynista journalist Kieran Yates.

Taking into account the two lefty Buzzfeed hosts and former Labour activist Sky News correspondent, that’s an overwhelming 80% of the show taken up by left-wing commentators. 

December 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm

