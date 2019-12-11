Lib Dem MP Tells Voters to F**k Off

A Lib Dem incumbent MP, Stephen Lloyd, has been caught on camera telling prospective voters to f**k off. Clearly confident of victory…

The Eastbourne MP – with a majority of only 1,600 – was recorded telling his prospective electorate:

Voter: “You need to stop putting graffitti up everywhere… big boards all up Eastbourne alone.. What do you represent then”

Lloyd: “Fuck off, then vote for me”

Voter: “That’s bloody rude isn’t it”

Lloyd was previously known for quitting the Lib Dems over their anti-Brexit stance, only to rejoin the party after the election was called despite the party’s even more extreme Brexit stance.

These voters weren’t East-born yesterday…