Guido’s Christmas Appeal: Get Femi Back on TV

Young Femi is just 29 and three-quarters years old, but this election he’s been through more than anyone should have to endure. He desperately needs someone who cares…

When Parliament dissolved a few weeks ago, Femi was badly affected; with his national broadcaster TV spots drying up, thanks to them selfishly inviting actual politicians over campaigners from disintegrating organisations. No one should have to experience this…

For the record. I’ve had no national televised media slots for the last two weeks as the media programs have chosen to focus on politicians. I have tried to get on TV, but I’ve had nothing back.

So I’ve done my best to do what I can on here, focusing on tactical voting. — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) December 11, 2019

Guido is therefore delighted to launch this year’s Christmas appeal for the nation’s favourite privately-educated, ski-holidaying, Remain activist.

For just £100, Femi can buy a loudhailer and a silly hat so he can return to our screens (albeit in the background of actual interviews, occasionally shouting ‘Stop Brexit’)

For £1,000 a day, Femi can hire his own studio to feel the warm glow of the studio lights once more.

This Christmas, please help show actual grown men like Femi that they haven’t been forgotten…

UPDATE: It seems our appeal has done wonders for Femi. It transpires we have raised so much money Femi is able to forgo TV entirely, and go on a lecturing tour of French ski resorts. Guido reckons middle-class skiing holiday-goers may be a case of preaching to the converted…