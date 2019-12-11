1 Day to Go

TORIES

  • Boris delivered milk saying that he will also deliver Brexit
  • Boris made an ‘oven-ready’ pie, like his Brexit deal
  • Ad blitz including a banner across a boat on the Thames
  • Final TV broadcast tonight
  •  Topline(s):
    • We need just 9 more seats

LABOUR

  • Corbyn spent the day in the North East with a rally in Middlesbrough
  • Pre-emptively highlighting their successful social media campaign
  •  Topline(s):
    • Boris’s Government offers the people of this country absolutely nothing.

Cut through

  • Final election campaign day

Latest polls:

Opinium: CON: 45% (-1) LAB: 33% (+2) LDEM: 12% (-1)
YouGov: CON: 43% (-) LAB: 34% (+2) LDEM: 12% (-2) BREX: 3% (-1)

YouGov MRP: CON: 339 (-20) LAB: 231 (+20) LDEM: 15 (+2) BREX: 0 (-) SNP: 41 (-2)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Yesterday’s in Brackets):

    • Tories: 2/5 (1/3)
    • No overall: 9/4 (5/2)
    • Labour: 20/1 (33/1)
    • Lib Dems: 500/1 (500/1)
December 11, 2019 at 5:44 pm

Quote of the Day

The Guardian’s election editorial urges voters to back Labour with the compelling argument:

“The pain and hurt within the Jewish community, and the damage to Labour, are undeniable and shaming. Yet Labour remains indispensable to progressive politics.”

