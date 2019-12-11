1 Day to Go

TORIES
- Boris delivered milk saying that he will also deliver Brexit
- Boris made an ‘oven-ready’ pie, like his Brexit deal
- Ad blitz including a banner across a boat on the Thames
- Final TV broadcast tonight
- Topline(s):
- We need just 9 more seats
LABOUR
- Corbyn spent the day in the North East with a rally in Middlesbrough
- Pre-emptively highlighting their successful social media campaign
- Topline(s):
- Boris’s Government offers the people of this country absolutely nothing.
Cut through
- Final election campaign day
Latest polls:
Opinium: CON: 45% (-1) LAB: 33% (+2) LDEM: 12% (-1)
YouGov: CON: 43% (-) LAB: 34% (+2) LDEM: 12% (-2) BREX: 3% (-1)
YouGov MRP: CON: 339 (-20) LAB: 231 (+20) LDEM: 15 (+2) BREX: 0 (-) SNP: 41 (-2)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Yesterday’s in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 2/5 (1/3)
- No overall: 9/4 (5/2)
- Labour: 20/1 (33/1)
- Lib Dems: 500/1 (500/1)