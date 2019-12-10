Wetherspoons to Create 10,000 New Jobs

In well-timed #DespiteBrexit news, Tim Martin has announced he will be creating 10,000 jobs from a new £200 million investment in his pubs and hotels. Unfortunately, there aren’t any new pubs planned in Leicester South where Jonathan Ashworth will be wanting to drown his sorrows today…

The 10,000 jobs will be injected into mainly small and medium-sized towns, including:

Bourne in Lincolnshire

Waterford in Ireland

Hamilton in Scotland

Ely in Cambridgeshire

Diss in Norfolk

Felixstowe in Suffolk

Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire

Prestatyn in North Wales

Tory target seats?…