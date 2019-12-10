Wetherspoons to Create 10,000 New Jobs

In well-timed #DespiteBrexit news, Tim Martin has announced he will be creating 10,000 jobs from a new £200 million investment in his pubs and hotels. Unfortunately, there aren’t any new pubs planned in Leicester South where Jonathan Ashworth will be wanting to drown his sorrows today…
The 10,000 jobs will be injected into mainly small and medium-sized towns, including:
- Bourne in Lincolnshire
- Waterford in Ireland
- Hamilton in Scotland
- Ely in Cambridgeshire
- Diss in Norfolk
- Felixstowe in Suffolk
- Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire
- Prestatyn in North Wales
Tory target seats?…