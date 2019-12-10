Latest ICM Poll Puts Tory Lead Rolling Average Below 10%

The tight 6% lead from ICM yesterday for the Tories knocks the rolling average lead over according to Britain Elects down to 9.7%. Both Labour and the Tories appear to be plateauing. Frightening tightening…

December 10, 2019 at 9:06 am

Quote of the Day

Appearing on BBC Radio West Midlands this morning, the Prime Minister was asked: “What are you getting Carrie for Christmas?”

Boris: “I’m going to get Brexit done”

