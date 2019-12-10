Comedy Unleashed Tonight for the Banter

Unfortunately tonight’s Comedy Unleashed is sold out. Enjoy this clip instead. Team Guido will be there laughing almost as much as we were at Jon Ashworth’s “banter” this morning…
Labour Cannot be Trusted with the NHS | Matt Kilcoyne
Corbyn’s Fools And Knaves | Robert Colvile
You’re Fired: Lord Sugar Backs Boris | Sun
On the Road with Boris: a Photo Essay | Stefan Rousseau
The Final Days of the Election Campaign | Parliament Street
Johnson Has Won Over Workington Man | Will Tanner
What Will be 2019’s Portillo Moments? | Spectator
Another Hung Parliament Equals Chaos | William Hague
Labour’s Love of Communist Killers | ConWoman
Welsh Tories Set for Levels Last Seen in 1900 | Cardiff Uni
Election is About Identity, Not Money | Simon Jenkins
Labour’s Trade Document Stunt Was Farce | Andrew Lilico
Corbyn’s Fools And Knaves | Robert Colvile
You’re Fired: Lord Sugar Backs Boris | Sun
On the Road with Boris: a Photo Essay | Stefan Rousseau
The Final Days of the Election Campaign | Parliament Street
Johnson Has Won Over Workington Man | Will Tanner
What Will be 2019’s Portillo Moments? | Spectator
Another Hung Parliament Equals Chaos | William Hague
Labour’s Love of Communist Killers | ConWoman
Welsh Tories Set for Levels Last Seen in 1900 | Cardiff Uni
Election is About Identity, Not Money | Simon Jenkins
Labour’s Trade Document Stunt Was Farce | Andrew Lilico