Throughout my @bbc5live programme today – we’ve been trailing ahead to an interview with Shadow Health Secretary @JonAshworth -he is meant to be on air with me right now. The interview was planned. We are now told can’t speak to him-no reason given..I’m on air until 1pm #ge2019 https://t.co/jMTa1G7q7u — Emma Barnett (@Emmabarnett) December 10, 2019

Ashworth pulls out of 5Live interview with Emma Barnett just minutes after emphatically telling Guido he will be doing more media interviews today

Do you think you’ll be doing much more media in the next few days Jon? pic.twitter.com/VhrjaG8j4x — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) December 10, 2019

He’s still got Politics Live and LBC tonight booked in…