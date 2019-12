Having just checked his phone before going on air to see Guido’s exclusive recording of him admitting Corbyn is a national security leak, and Labour are heading for a thrashing at the election, Ashworth was subjected to a toe-curling interview on Victoria Derbyshire.

After confirming the recording is real, the Shadow Health Secretary tried passing off the conversation as “banter”. Not a great excuse given the lack of laughter from both parties during the chat…