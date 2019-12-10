Ashworth Confronted with Recording on Politics Live

Politics Live have been the first to confront Ashworth with Guido’s exclusive audio recording. Neither the panellists nor anyone else were buying his ‘banter’ excuse…
Corbyn’s Fools And Knaves | Robert Colvile
You’re Fired: Lord Sugar Backs Boris | Sun
On the Road with Boris: a Photo Essay | Stefan Rousseau
The Final Days of the Election Campaign | Parliament Street
Johnson Has Won Over Workington Man | Will Tanner
What Will be 2019’s Portillo Moments? | Spectator
Another Hung Parliament Equals Chaos | William Hague
Labour’s Love of Communist Killers | ConWoman
Welsh Tories Set for Levels Last Seen in 1900 | Cardiff Uni
Election is About Identity, Not Money | Simon Jenkins
Labour’s Trade Document Stunt Was Farce | Andrew Lilico
Why the Tories are Forking Out on YouTube | New Statesman
You’re Fired: Lord Sugar Backs Boris | Sun
On the Road with Boris: a Photo Essay | Stefan Rousseau
The Final Days of the Election Campaign | Parliament Street
Johnson Has Won Over Workington Man | Will Tanner
What Will be 2019’s Portillo Moments? | Spectator
Another Hung Parliament Equals Chaos | William Hague
Labour’s Love of Communist Killers | ConWoman
Welsh Tories Set for Levels Last Seen in 1900 | Cardiff Uni
Election is About Identity, Not Money | Simon Jenkins
Labour’s Trade Document Stunt Was Farce | Andrew Lilico
Why the Tories are Forking Out on YouTube | New Statesman