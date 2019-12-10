2nd YouGov MRP Poll Halves Projected Tory Majority

The second YouGov MRP – this time of over 100,000 people – has halved their last predicted Tory majority; from 68 to only 28, Guido has been told by an insider polling expert…

It looks like the reduction is coming at the expense of both a handful of Tory campaign cock ups and a Brexit Party squeeze. However this last point could be reduced over the next 24 hours…

A CCHQ source told Guido they always knew the first MRP poll was overestimating the Tory lead. The question now is how this changes the media narrative; will it look like the Tories faltering and lose more votes, or make Brexit buttocks clench and cause a last minute Tory boost in target seats…