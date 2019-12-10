2 Days to Go

TORIES
- Trying to get the election back onto Brexit after bad NHS day yesterday
- Campaign stunt of Boris driving through a ‘gridlock’ wall at the JCB factory
- Release of Boris’s Love Actually parody last night
- Topline(s):
- Tories need just 9 more seats
LABOUR
- NHS day derailed by Guido’s leaked phone conversation between Jonathan Ashworth and a Tory friend
- Released blueprint to revive steel industry
- Corbyn on campaign trail in Bolton
- Corbyn released viral ‘reading mean tweets’ video last night
- Topline(s):
- It’s time to save our NHS
LIB DEM
- Attacking stagnating economic growth
- Attacked Boris’s comments about EU migrants
- Topline(s):
- Human rights are under threat at this election.
Cut through
- Jonathan Ashworth tapes
Latest polls:
SavantaComRes: CON: 43% (+1) LAB: 36% (-) LDEM: 12% (+1) BREX: 3% (-1)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Yesterday’s in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 1/3 (1/4)
- No overall: 5/2 (7/2)
- Labour: 33/1 (25/1)
- Lib Dems: 500/1 (500/1)