Starmer Puts in Place Leadership Campaign

Politicians’ minds are all focused on one date at the moment: Thursday, December 12. There’d be little point in hosting an event soon after the election given we don’t know what the political landscape will look like. The stubborn polling and plateauing Labour Party ratings, however, appear to already be sharpening the mind of one individual for life after the election – Keir Starmer…

It’s well known Starmer will run to succeed Corbyn, and isn’t wasting any time in campaigning. On the Tuesday after what some Corbynites are clearly now expecting to be a Labour defeat, he’ll be the guest star at the Labour for a Public Vote Fundraiser Dinner. It’s not entirely clear if the fundraising is for the campaign or Keir’s leadership ambitions…

Doubly convenient for Starmer’s rumoured aspirations is he’ll be appearing alongside Laura Parker – Momentum’s national coordinator. Sounds exactly like the sort of event and guest list you’d organise if wanting to set out your stall to the Labour membership…

Guido’s looked into the public itineraries of the other anticipated candidates – namely Pidcock, Long-Bailey, Clive Lewis and Jess Philips – none of whom have any events planned for December after the election. Or perhaps they’re just being more subtle…