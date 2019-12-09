Momentum Thugs Organising Cash Reward for Attack on Boris With Milkshakes

Boris was forced to call off a visit in hyper-marginal Bishop Auckland earlier today after a gang of Labour activists turned up to cause trouble, at least one of whom claimed to have “a milkshake ready and everything”.

A group of Labour Momentum activists has been organising in WhatsApp groups to attack the Prime Minister with a milkshake, Guido can reveal. The first successful attack is to be rewarded with a cash bonus. Momentum activists have been sharing a now-deleted professional website (the internet never forgets) which encouraged people to assault the Prime Minister for a bounty. The shipped-in thugs aren’t unique to Leeds Hospitals…

Desperation leading to dirty tricks…

