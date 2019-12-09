Labour Accused of Accepting Illegal Foreign Aid

Labour and Momentum have been accused of accepting illegal foreign donations during the election campaign, with the Tories reporting both to the electoral commission and demanding an urgent investigation. Read the letter in full here…

Despite Labour constantly pointing their own fingers at supposed ‘dark money’ coming in from abroad to influence elections, new evidence shows Labour and Momentum have received support from the Bernie Sanders-supporting Democratic Socialists for America who have been running phone banking sessions for the party from five US states. Not surprising given how similar they are – the presidential hopeful even nicked Corbyn’s slogan…

Such activity – also being donated by the Party of European Socialists – is illegal as it’s being undertaken by overseas corporate bodies with no connection to the UK, and there is no indication of where the money is coming from. Only the second most worrying foreign donation Labour have accepted this week, following the Russian-originated unredacted trade documents…