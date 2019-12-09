Corbyn’s Top 10 Anti-Semitic Incidents

A new anti-Corbyn campaign run by former Labour activists has launched today with a video listing just ten anti-Semitic incidents in Corbyn’s party. The group, called ‘Vote Corbyn Get Racism’ are on Twitter here…
