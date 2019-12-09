3 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Tour of Northern Labour targets and speech to factory workers in Sunderland
  • Promise to crack down on EU migration
  • Boris gaffe of seemingly refusing to acknowledge a photo of a boy sleeping on an NHS corridor floor
  •  Topline(s):
    • End the gridlock

LABOUR

  • Labour on the attack of boy sleeping on NHS floor story
  • McDonnell announces Labour’s first 100 days programme
  • Corbyn rally in Bristol
  •  Topline(s):
    • Boris Johnson isn’t a leader. He’s a coward.

LIB DEM

  • Suistained attacks of Boris over NHS pledges and trustworthiness
  • Jo Swinson interview with Pink News, avoided Tim Farron pitfall of criticising homosexuality
  • Topline(s):
    • Boris simply doesn’t care

Cut through

  • Boris’s reaction to sick boy image

Latest polls:

ICMResearch: CON: 42% (-) LAB: 36% (+1) LDEM: 12% (-1) BREX: 3% (-)
Survation: CON: 45% (+3) LAB: 31% (-2) LDEM: 11% (-) BREX: 4% (-)
BGMResearch: CON: 41% (+2) LAB: 32% (-1) LDEM: 14% (+1) BREX: 4% (-)

YouGov – Wales: LAB: 40% (+2) CON: 37% (+5) PC: 10% (-1) LDEM: 6% (-3) BREX: 5% (-3)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 1/4 (4/11)
    • No overall: 7/2 (12/5)
    • Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
    • Lib Dems: 500/1 (500/1)
Tags:
December 9, 2019 at 6:12 pm

Quote of the Day

Appearing on BBC Radio West Midlands this morning, the Prime Minister was asked: “What are you getting Carrie for Christmas?”

Boris: “I’m going to get Brexit done”

