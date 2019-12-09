3 Days to Go

TORIES
- Tour of Northern Labour targets and speech to factory workers in Sunderland
- Promise to crack down on EU migration
- Boris gaffe of seemingly refusing to acknowledge a photo of a boy sleeping on an NHS corridor floor
- Topline(s):
- End the gridlock
LABOUR
- Labour on the attack of boy sleeping on NHS floor story
- McDonnell announces Labour’s first 100 days programme
- Corbyn rally in Bristol
- Topline(s):
- Boris Johnson isn’t a leader. He’s a coward.
LIB DEM
- Suistained attacks of Boris over NHS pledges and trustworthiness
- Jo Swinson interview with Pink News, avoided Tim Farron pitfall of criticising homosexuality
- Topline(s):
- Boris simply doesn’t care
Cut through
- Boris’s reaction to sick boy image
Latest polls:
ICMResearch: CON: 42% (-) LAB: 36% (+1) LDEM: 12% (-1) BREX: 3% (-)
Survation: CON: 45% (+3) LAB: 31% (-2) LDEM: 11% (-) BREX: 4% (-)
BGMResearch: CON: 41% (+2) LAB: 32% (-1) LDEM: 14% (+1) BREX: 4% (-)
YouGov – Wales: LAB: 40% (+2) CON: 37% (+5) PC: 10% (-1) LDEM: 6% (-3) BREX: 5% (-3)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 1/4 (4/11)
- No overall: 7/2 (12/5)
- Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
- Lib Dems: 500/1 (500/1)