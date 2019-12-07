Saturday 7-Up

This week 395,532 visitors visited 1,127,027 times viewing 1,784,170 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- James Abbott Charged Over “Biting a Police Officer”
- How Corbynistas React When They Think Corbyn’s Anti-Semitism Was Said By Boris
- Nish Kumar Booed Off Stage
- Marr’s Ranting Made Up 43% of his Boris Interview
- LibDem Head of Press Rosy Cobb Suspended by Party
- Labour Parliamentary Candidate: It’s Not a Fact That Killing Jewish Athletes is an Anti-Semitism Issue
- Channel 4 Smears Boris with False Quote
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…