Chancellor Sajid Javid has revealed that Boris’ dog Dilyn has been getting very friendly with Saj’s Bailey, who lives in Number 11. When asked by the Sun’s Tom Newton Dunn if this was ‘like master like dog’, Saj responded with a cheeky ‘no comment’…

Sajid Javid reveals he has to keep Boris’ ‘randy’ dog Dilyn away from his own poor pooch #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/ZctKiqSzAg — Sun Politics (@SunPolitics) December 6, 2019