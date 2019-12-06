Remainers Demand Stormzy Boycotts Brand after it Backs Brexit

At Boris’s rally yesterday, (yes, that one), he was handed a scarf saying ‘Get Brexit Done’ from Derbyshire-based knitwear company John Smedley. Naturally, Remainers went absolutely bananas…

Immediately, furious FBPEers took to Twitter, disgusted a business might disagree with their economic outlook that more dither and uncertainty with a second referendum is precisely what companies desire.

The icing on the cake came when remainers spotted the company boasted just two days ago that their pullover had been worn by notable Labour-supporter Stormzy


At least the company found one new supporter – from Rachel Johnson who said she’s sorted her Christmas presents now…

December 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm

