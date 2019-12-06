Remainers Demand Stormzy Boycotts Brand after it Backs Brexit

At Boris’s rally yesterday, (yes, that one), he was handed a scarf saying ‘Get Brexit Done’ from Derbyshire-based knitwear company John Smedley. Naturally, Remainers went absolutely bananas…

Immediately, furious FBPEers took to Twitter, disgusted a business might disagree with their economic outlook that more dither and uncertainty with a second referendum is precisely what companies desire.

@JohnSmedley Logic says c52% (the country now wants to Remain) of your customers are Remain. Big mistake. Huge.#BoycottJohnSmedley pic.twitter.com/fa7kPXFKNA — 🕷choux2eu Esq. #FBPE #VoteTactically #GTTO (@choux2eu) December 5, 2019

John Smedley company just presented Boris Johnson with a Get Brexit Done scarf. Won’t be buying @JohnSmedley for a long time. And believe me, I’ve tons of their stuff. Tory Brexit Enablers. — Monkey (@MonkeyPicks) December 5, 2019

The icing on the cake came when remainers spotted the company boasted just two days ago that their pullover had been worn by notable Labour-supporter Stormzy

PR nightmare continues at John Smedley hq. Sold out to a lying bigot and tagged the wrong Stormzy in your post… @stormzy for future reference. — Jon Banthorpe (@NatSerious) December 6, 2019



At least the company found one new supporter – from Rachel Johnson who said she’s sorted her Christmas presents now…