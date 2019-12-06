Momentum Admits there was No 2017 ‘Youthquake’

Despite it being made ‘word of the year in 2017’ – and the media landscape somewhat shifting in response to it – the myth that a surge in youth turnout changing the course of the 2017 election has finally been acknowledged as untrue by Momentum.

A few months after the election it had become clear that there was no youthquake, as the authoritative British Election Study made clear, much to the protest of Corbynista Millenials who purported to speak for their generation. Now, belatedly, Momentum have told their supporters “just 57% of young people voted in the last election” in a fundraising email sent to supporters. Twelve points lower than the average turnout…