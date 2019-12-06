Former BBC TV Comic Planning to Smear Tories in Fake Canvassing Stunt

Heydon Prowse, best known for his part in the BBC TV series ‘The Revolution Will Be Televised’ is advertising on Facebook to create a fake Conservative campaign in Uxbridge, which will tell voters they want to “sell off” the NHS. Canvassing as another party to smear them is, of course, agaisnt the law…

Comments poured in under the post, tagging people keen to help spread the fake news. His former BBC comedy partner Jolyon Rubinstein is also campaigning against the Tories on Twitter. Although he hasn’t proposed what could amount to fraud quite yet…