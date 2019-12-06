Channel 4 Smears Boris with False Quote

Channel 4 have been caught out smearing Boris – by mis-captioning his speech from yesterday and replacing the word ‘talent’ for ‘colour’. Is it any wonder the Tories are waging war with the propagandists…

Boris, speaking in Derbyshire, said he was “in favour of having people of talent come to this country”, however when Channel 4 uploaded the clip they claimed he said “people of colour” – listen for yourself above.

Boris uses the quote so often it could be considered his catchphrase (for example in this BBC interview), yet Channel 4 took it upon themselves to mislead thousands.

But that didn’t stop lefties immediately leaping on the smear, with 11,000 tweets about the quote at time of publication and other notable lefties like Lewis Goodall wasting no time in attacking the PM

UPDATE: Channel 4 have apologised for the mistake. Too little too late?…

Boris Johnson says “people of talent” not “people of colour.” Our earlier tweet was a mistake. We misheard and we apologise. — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 6, 2019

UPDATE II: Senior Tory Source: “This shows why it has been impossible to cooperate with Channel 4 News, they are campaigners in this election – inventing the most damaging things possible to further their campaign against Brexit. ‘This sort of thing is why so many media organisations have collapsing audiences. We sadly do not expect the senior management at Channel 4 to take this terrible mistake seriously and we expect more of the same.”