Boris a Mensch in Kosher Bakery

Boris visited the popular Grodzinski kosher bakery in Golders Green this morning receiving a very warm welcome from the community. Mazal tov!

By contrast Jeremy Corbyn yesterday faced a dossier from seventy serving and former Labour party officials declaring “The Labour Party is no longer a safe space for Jewish people.” 100 additional testimonies from party members say they have suffered or witnessed antisemitism at party events. Corbyn himself was personally accused of nine offences against Jews.

December 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm

Labour activist in North West complains

“Everyone from HQ to activists seem to care far more about canvassing for Corbynites than the candidates who could actually win or who are at risk of losing.”

