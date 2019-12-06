6 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Unveiled new campaign poster
  • Fought back against Channel 4 doctored racism smear
  • Denied Corbyn’s latest document ‘leak’
  • Preparing for tonight’s final debate
  •  Topline(s):
    • We will get Brexit done.

LABOUR

  • Unveiling of new document claiming Boris’s deal puts a border down the Irish sea
  • Reminding their Northern hearlands that Thatcher ‘damaged’ them and Boris will do the same
  •  Topline(s):
    • Corbyn will be an ‘honest broker’ in a second referendum

LIB DEM

  • Focus on mental health provision, especially in universities
  • Topline(s):
    • Boris is running away from scrutiny
    • Do we become Donald Trump’s poodle?

Cut through

  • John Major doesn’t back Tories
  • Johnson vs Corbyn prepare for final debate

Latest polls:

IpsosMORI: Con: 44% (-) LAB: 32% (+4) LDEM: 13% (-3) BREX: 3% (-)

YouGov – Scotland: SNP: 44% (+2) CON: 28% (+6) LAB: 15% (+3) LDEM: 12% (-1)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 4/11 (2/5)
    • No overall: 12/5 (9/4)
    • Labour: 25/1 (20/1)
    • Lib Dems: 500/1 (250/1)
December 6, 2019 at 5:25 pm

