6 Days to Go

TORIES
- Unveiled new campaign poster
- Fought back against Channel 4 doctored racism smear
- Denied Corbyn’s latest document ‘leak’
- Preparing for tonight’s final debate
- Topline(s):
- We will get Brexit done.
LABOUR
- Unveiling of new document claiming Boris’s deal puts a border down the Irish sea
- Reminding their Northern hearlands that Thatcher ‘damaged’ them and Boris will do the same
- Topline(s):
- Corbyn will be an ‘honest broker’ in a second referendum
LIB DEM
- Focus on mental health provision, especially in universities
- Topline(s):
- Boris is running away from scrutiny
Do we become Donald Trump’s poodle?
Cut through
- John Major doesn’t back Tories
- Johnson vs Corbyn prepare for final debate
Latest polls:
IpsosMORI: Con: 44% (-) LAB: 32% (+4) LDEM: 13% (-3) BREX: 3% (-)
YouGov – Scotland: SNP: 44% (+2) CON: 28% (+6) LAB: 15% (+3) LDEM: 12% (-1)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Tories: 4/11 (2/5)
- No overall: 12/5 (9/4)
- Labour: 25/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 500/1 (250/1)