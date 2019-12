Top Corbyn ally Rupa Huq has been caught conceding the election a week out to Boris Johnson.

Addressing a 200-strong husting in her Acton constituency after the launch of the election, Huq said “Realistically… it’s going to be a Johnson victory, a Johnson majority” and boasted of being a thorn in the side of three PMs. Looks like it’ll be Corbyn feeling her thorns today…