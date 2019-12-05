Pro-LibDem Front Group in Clear Abuse of Electoral Law

Advance Together has registered as both a political party and a non-party campaign – a clear abuse of the law. The pro-LibDem pretend political party has bragged about this allowing them to effectively double their national spending limit. It appears that Advance Together have fielded five paper candidates to extend their spending limit in five selected Tory-LibDem marginal constituencies. Regular non-party campaigners are limited to spending just £700 per constituency when campaigning against a specific candidate, by virtue of standing fake candidates, Advance Together has extended its spending limit to £12,000. They’ve even gloated about this…

If only there was a campaign legally allowed to spend £12k against him in his constituency… oh hang on…. https://t.co/qNaqxMzHAE — advance (@advanceGE2019) December 3, 2019

As Guido has previously reported, their campaign literature in these seats only attacks Conservative candidates – it doesn’t even promote their own candidates. They have also confirmed their candidates aren’t standing to win…

Nope. Our candidates are there to be tactical. Not to win. It’s important. — advance (@advanceGE2019) November 27, 2019

Every single one of their 600 microtargeted adverts on Facebook is an anti-Tory advert. The Advance Together team is suspiciously made up of ‘former’ LibDem activists…