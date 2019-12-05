Momentum Chief Doesn’t Trust Jon Ashworth

Speaking to Politico about how Corbyn’s team are using the same sophisticated election tactics as Bernie Sanders in the US, Momentum National Coordinator Laura Parker attacked Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth as ‘untrustworthy’.

Parker, talking about trust in politics, singled out Labour’s main man on health as someone who voters would “definitely” not have much faith in:

“”You trust your next-door neighbor talking about their hip replacement more than you’d trust me if I was on the telly talking about health spending — and definitely more than you’d trust [Shadow Health Secretary] Jonathan Ashworth,” Parker said.”

Is this an implicit admission that Labour’s bogus NHS claims aren’t being believed..?