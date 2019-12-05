How Corbynistas React When They Think Corbyn’s Anti-Semitism Was Said By Boris

Corbynistas were approached this week with anti-Semitic quotes to see if they think the person who said them is fit for office. But there’s a twist! When the Labour activists were told the quotes were said by Boris they said he was unfit for office. Upon being told the truth their squirming is excruciating…

Tags:
People: /
December 5, 2019 at 10:39 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour activist in North West complains

“Everyone from HQ to activists seem to care far more about canvassing for Corbynites than the candidates who could actually win or who are at risk of losing.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.