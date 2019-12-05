How Corbynistas React When They Think Corbyn’s Anti-Semitism Was Said By Boris

Corbynistas were approached this week with anti-Semitic quotes to see if they think the person who said them is fit for office. But there’s a twist! When the Labour activists were told the quotes were said by Boris they said he was unfit for office. Upon being told the truth their squirming is excruciating…
After Corbyn | James Bloodworth
Wrexham Set to go Blue | The Economist
Migrants and the French Revolution | ConWoman
Corbyn Shared Office with IRA Bomb Maker | Mail
Paris is No Longer Paris | Paul Wood
Time To Reverse EU Style Local Democracy | Radomir Tylecote
How The Tories Can Win Over The Young | UnHerd
What are the Experts Predicting? | Sun
CCHQ’s Meme Machine | New Statesman
Homelessness Needs to be a Whitehall Concern | Ted Jeffery
Lefty Dogma that Leads to More Terror | Robert James
Banks & Cadwalladr in High Court | Press Gazette
Wrexham Set to go Blue | The Economist
Migrants and the French Revolution | ConWoman
Corbyn Shared Office with IRA Bomb Maker | Mail
Paris is No Longer Paris | Paul Wood
Time To Reverse EU Style Local Democracy | Radomir Tylecote
How The Tories Can Win Over The Young | UnHerd
What are the Experts Predicting? | Sun
CCHQ’s Meme Machine | New Statesman
Homelessness Needs to be a Whitehall Concern | Ted Jeffery
Lefty Dogma that Leads to More Terror | Robert James
Banks & Cadwalladr in High Court | Press Gazette