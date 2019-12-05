Brexit Party’s Head of Digital Strategy Quit a Week Ago

To add to the Brexit Party’s woes today in light of four MEPs resigning the whip, Guido learns their Head of Digital Strategy and deputy Head of Digital quit two weeks into the election. Given their lack of air time, digital ads were crucial to their success…

Ed Jankowski, who joined the party in April, left a fortnight into the election due to frustration at the party’s ideological – not data-driven – kamikaze campaign. The Brexit Party currently has no active Facebook ads just a week before the general election…

It is understood Ed was replaced by the former Chair of UKIP’s Youth Wing, Jamie Ross McKenzie (who was previously given a police caution for assault). There are few wheels left to fall off the Brexit Party’s campaign…