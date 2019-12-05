Angela Rayner Suggests Corbyn Watches Queen’s Speech on Catchup… Before it’s Aired

Angela Rayner had a shocker this morning on GMB. The Shadow Education Secretary seemed incredulous that she was being asked questions about her leader’s bizarre ITV interview where he lied about watching the Queen’s Speech. When asked how Corbyn could watch the speech (which airs at 3pm) on Christmas morning, Rayner genuinely said ‘he could watch it on catch up’…

