7 Days to Go

TORIES
- Boost following 4 Brexit Party MEP defections to the Tories
- Boris interview on This Morning
- Launch of their programme for first 100 days in Government
- Topline(s):
- Get Brexit done, take back control of our borders and invest in our NHS, schools and police
LABOUR
- Corbyn visit to school in Peterborough
- Continued blitz of policies, especially on education, food banks, homelessness and the NHS
- Topline(s):
- One week to save the NHS
LIB DEM
- Swinson targeting both Cheltenham and her own East Dunbartonshire Seat
- Swinson put in decent performance on Andrew Neil interview last night
- Topline(s):
-
Brexit Party MEP defection proves Tories are hard Brexit
-
Cut through
- Tories promise Brexit and budget in first 100 days
- Brexit Party MEPs defecting
Latest polls:
SavantaComRes: Con: 42% (-1) LAB: 32% (-1) LDEM: 12% (-1) BREX: 3% (-1)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 2/5 (4/9)
- No overall: 9/4 (15/8)
- Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)