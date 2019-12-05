7 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Boost following 4 Brexit Party MEP defections to the Tories
  • Boris interview on This Morning
  • Launch of their programme for first 100 days in Government
  •  Topline(s):
    • Get Brexit done, take back control of our borders and invest in our NHS, schools and police

LABOUR

  • Corbyn visit to school in Peterborough
  • Continued blitz of policies, especially on education, food banks, homelessness and the NHS
  •  Topline(s):
    • One week to save the NHS

LIB DEM

  • Swinson targeting both Cheltenham and her own East Dunbartonshire Seat
  • Swinson put in decent performance on Andrew Neil interview last night
  • Topline(s):
    • Brexit Party MEP defection proves Tories are hard Brexit

Cut through

  • Tories promise Brexit and budget in first 100 days
  • Brexit Party MEPs defecting

Latest polls:

SavantaComRes: Con: 42% (-1) LAB: 32% (-1) LDEM: 12% (-1) BREX: 3% (-1)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 2/5 (4/9)
    • No overall: 9/4 (15/8)
    • Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
December 5, 2019

