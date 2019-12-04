Extinction Rebellion Glue Themselves to the Lib Dems’ Electric Bus

The Lobby were all abuzz today following Extinction Rebellion‘s ongoing ’12 Days of Crisis’ protests, and today was the turn of the Lib Dems. Only eight days left until both the Lib Dems and Extinction Rebellion buzz off…

Dressed as bees, the eco-communists swarmed the Lib Dems’ bright yellow battle bus (perhaps thinking it was the queen bee) and proceeded to glue themselves to the windscreen.

Eventually, even Jo Swinson had to get off and engage with the Wasp-Bee Women…

Swinson is talking to the bees! pic.twitter.com/B9VeZQx7nB — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) December 4, 2019

Just to reiterate – this is an electric bus…

Hat-Tip: @nickeardleybbc