A Campaigning Day in the Life of Boris: “I Sometimes Succumb to Flapjack”

The Sun spent a full 16+ hour day with the PM on the campaign trail, in a documentary rather similar to their oldA Day in the Life of David CameronNaturally, this time there weren’t any candid scenes with the family…

Watch and read TND’s full campaign report here…

Tags:
People: /
December 4, 2019 at 8:47 am

Seen Elsewhere