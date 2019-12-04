A Campaigning Day in the Life of Boris: “I Sometimes Succumb to Flapjack”

The Sun spent a full 16+ hour day with the PM on the campaign trail, in a documentary rather similar to their old ‘A Day in the Life of David Cameron’. Naturally, this time there weren’t any candid scenes with the family…
Why We Have To Resist Public Health England | 1828
The Bomb-Maker’s Friend Jeremy Corbyn | Mail
New Statesman Withhold Labour Support | New Statesman
Why Corbyn Doesn’t Deserve My Vote | James Bloodworth
Politics in the Time of Web 1.0 | Medium
Europe’s Fake Response to Terrorist Threat | ConWoman
Best Political Shows on Netflix | Spectator Life
Tories’ Low Adspend is for Good Reason | Douglas Carswell
Labour Will Destroy School Progress | Gavin Williamson
Trump Doesn’t Want Britain’s Rotten NHS | Times
Which Topics are Shaping the Election? | Times
Lenin Inspired Corbyn’s World View | Danny Finkelstein
The Bomb-Maker’s Friend Jeremy Corbyn | Mail
New Statesman Withhold Labour Support | New Statesman
Why Corbyn Doesn’t Deserve My Vote | James Bloodworth
Politics in the Time of Web 1.0 | Medium
Europe’s Fake Response to Terrorist Threat | ConWoman
Best Political Shows on Netflix | Spectator Life
Tories’ Low Adspend is for Good Reason | Douglas Carswell
Labour Will Destroy School Progress | Gavin Williamson
Trump Doesn’t Want Britain’s Rotten NHS | Times
Which Topics are Shaping the Election? | Times
Lenin Inspired Corbyn’s World View | Danny Finkelstein