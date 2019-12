A video shot by CBC has emerged showing Boris, Trudeau, Macron and Princess Anne seemingly mocking Trump for his impromptu 40-minute press conference held yesterday. The worlds’ eyes are refreshing Trump’s Twitter feed as we speak…

The video is mostly subtitled, but Macron and Princess Anne struggle to be made out. Any readers with better ears than Guido and CBC, please do get in touch…

Hat Tip: @PnPCBC