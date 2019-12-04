8 Days to Go

TORIES
- Former Labour MP Ivan Lewis Backs Boris
- Pledge £4.2bn for trains, buses and trams
- Boris hails ‘solidarity’ after anniversary talks
- 8 DAYS TO GET BREXIT DONE
LABOUR
- Labour claims their plans could save families £6,700 a year.
- Labour will lay foundations of a new economy
LIB DEM
- Warn of student mental health ‘crisis’. Pledge more services in universities.
- Bees swarmed campaign bus. Jo Swinson spoke to the bees.
Only the Lib Dems can take seats off the Tories
- Nato summit: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ over video
Latest polls:
YouGov: CON: 42% (-1) LAB: 33% (-1) LDEM: 12% (-1) BREX: 4% (+2)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Tories: 4/11 (4/9)
- No overall: 2/1 (15/8)
- Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)