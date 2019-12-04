8 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Former Labour MP Ivan Lewis Backs Boris
  • Pledge £4.2bn for trains, buses and trams
  • Boris hails ‘solidarity’ after anniversary talks
  •  Topline(s):
    • 8 DAYS TO GET BREXIT DONE

LABOUR

  • Labour claims their plans could save families £6,700 a year.
  •  Topline(s):
    • Labour will lay foundations of a new economy

LIB DEM

  • Warn of student mental health ‘crisis’. Pledge more services in universities.
  • Bees swarmed campaign bus. Jo Swinson spoke to the bees.
  • Topline(s):
    • Only the Lib Dems can take seats off the Tories

Cut through

  • Nato summit: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ over video

Latest polls:

YouGov: CON: 42% (-1) LAB: 33% (-1) LDEM: 12% (-1) BREX: 4% (+2)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 4/11 (4/9)
    • No overall: 2/1 (15/8)
    • Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
December 4, 2019 at 5:21 pm

